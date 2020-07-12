Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya have tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC [Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation] has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful. The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers," Aishwarya's husband Abhishek tweeted Sunday.

The announcement regarding the 46-year-old Bride & Prejudice, Devdas and Jodhaa Akbar actress' health was made hours after Abhishek, 44, and his father Amitabh, 77 -- also Indian film stars -- confirmed they had tested positive for the virus and were experiencing mild symptoms.

"My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules!" Abhishek wrote on Twitter Sunday.

India is experiencing a spike in coronavirus cases with a total of 867,020 reported as of Sunday. The death toll is 22,762 in eighth place worldwide.

Amitabh's career dates back to the 1970s and includes performances in The Great Gatsby, Zanjeer and Sholay.

Abhishek has acted in Dhoom, Run, Yuva, Sarkar and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.