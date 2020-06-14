M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kai Po Che! star Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead of suspected suicide in his home in Mumbai, India, on Sunday. The actor was 34.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief," said a statement his publicist released on behalf of Rajput's family.

Mumbai police representative Pranaya Ashok confirmed the death and said the circumstances are being investigated.

Indian media reports citing police sources said Rajput was found hanging in his apartment.

He also starred in the TV show Pavitra Rishta (Sacred Ties) from 2009 to 2014.