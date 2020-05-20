CBS renewed its soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful for its 34th and 35th seasons, the network announced Wednesday.

The new deal will keep the daytime drama on the air through 2022.

The Los Angeles-set series stars Matthew Atkinson, Kiara Barnes, Katrina Bowden, Darin Brooks, Scott Clifton, Don Diamont, Jennifer Gareis, Courtney Hope, Thorsten Kaye, Katherine Kelly Lang, John McCook, Alley Mills, Annika Noelle, Denise Richards, Lawrence Saint-Victor, Henry Joseph Samiri, Rena Sofer, Aaron D. Spears, Heather Tom, Jeremy Ray Valdez and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood.

It averages more than 3.2 million viewers every day.

"For over three decades, The Bold and the Beautiful has been a cornerstone of the CBS daytime lineup," said Amy Reisenbach, executive vice president of current programs for CBS Entertainment.

"The show has been a creative and ratings success due to the supremely talented cast, writers and producers that Brad Bell has assembled. Of course, none of this would have been possible without B&B's dedicated fans, whose passion for these characters and stories is unsurpassed. We are delighted to be able to continue to offer them a daily look into the romances and rivalries between the Forrester, Logan and Spencer families."