It averages more than 3.2 million viewers every day.
"For over three decades, The Bold and the Beautiful has been a cornerstone of the CBS daytime lineup," said Amy Reisenbach, executive vice president of current programs for CBS Entertainment.
"The show has been a creative and ratings success due to the supremely talented cast, writers and producers that Brad Bell has assembled. Of course, none of this would have been possible without B&B's dedicated fans, whose passion for these characters and stories is unsurpassed. We are delighted to be able to continue to offer them a daily look into the romances and rivalries between the Forrester, Logan and Spencer families."
