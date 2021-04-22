Singer Bobby Brown, dressed as a crab, and actress Tamera Mowry, wearing a seashell costume, were eliminated from The Masked Singer on Wednesday night.

"Did you know it was me under the Seashell mask? I had so much fun on #themaskedsinger," Mowry tweeted after the show.

Brown talked to Us Weekly before he got the boot for interview that was published following the episode.

He said his children are big fans of The Masked Singer and were aware of his secret participation.

"Their favorite part is when everyone chants, 'Take it off!' So, I know my kids can't wait to say that tonight," Brown said. "We watch the show religiously every Wednesday. It's gonna be nice to see my kids [say], 'Oh, that's Daddy!'"

Rita Wilson was the guest panelist for this week's 2-hour, double-elimination episode.

Celebrity contestants Mark McGrath, Logan Paul, Danny Trejo, Caitlyn Jenner and Kermit the Frog were previously eliminated from the competition in Season 5.

