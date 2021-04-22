Bobby Brown, Tamera Mowry eliminated from 'Masked Singer'
UPI News Service, 04/22/2021
Singer Bobby Brown, dressed as a crab, and actress Tamera Mowry, wearing a seashell costume, were eliminated from The Masked Singer on Wednesday night.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Did you know it was me under the Seashell mask? I had so much fun on #themaskedsinger," Mowry tweeted after the show.
Brown talked to Us Weekly before he got the boot for interview that was published following the episode.
He said his children are big fans of The Masked Singer and were aware of his secret participation.
"Their favorite part is when everyone chants, 'Take it off!' So, I know my kids can't wait to say that tonight," Brown said. "We watch the show religiously every Wednesday. It's gonna be nice to see my kids [say], 'Oh, that's Daddy!'"
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.