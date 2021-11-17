Bobby Bones and Rachel Smith will host the CBS special New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash.

Bones, 41, and Smith, 36, will ring in 2022 during the five-hour special, which will air Dec. 31 from 8 to 11 p.m. EST and 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on CBS.

The show will feature performances by Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton and other country music artists.

"I'm so excited to celebrate and host New Year's Eve this year right down the street from my house, with so many of my friends who have great performances planned," Bones said in a statement. "I can't wait to show America how special Nashville is."

"I am over the moon to co-host New Year's Ever Live from Nashville," Smith added. "I get to hang with the hottest acts in country music, some I'm lucky enough to call friends, on New Year's Eve in my hometown! Sign me up!"

The special will culminate with traditional countdown at midnight EST and the Nashville music note drop and fireworks at midnight CST.

Bones is a television and radio personality who hosts The Bobby Bones Show. Smith is a television personality and former Miss USA winner who has worked for Entertainment Tonight and Good Morning America.