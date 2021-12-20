Bounty hunter Boba Fett leads the criminal underworld of planet Tatooine in the latest teaser for upcoming Star Wars television series, The Book of Boba Fett.

Fett, portrayed by a returning Temuera Morrison, takes meetings inside Jabba the Hutt's former palace alongside his partner Fennec Shand ( Ming-Na Wen ) in the clip released on Sunday.

"Keep an eye on that one," Fett says about a man who welcomes him to Tatooine on behalf of a mayor.

"I keep an eye on everyone," Shand, a mercenary and assassin responds.

The Book of Boba Fett, a spinoff of The Mandalorian, is coming to Disney+ on Dec. 29.