Boba Fett talks business in new 'The Book of Boba Fett' teaser
UPI News Service, 12/20/2021
Bounty hunter Boba Fett leads the criminal underworld of planet Tatooine in the latest teaser for upcoming Star Wars television series, The Book of Boba Fett.
Fett, portrayed by a returning Temuera Morrison, takes meetings inside Jabba the Hutt's former palace alongside his partner Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) in the clip released on Sunday.
"Keep an eye on that one," Fett says about a man who welcomes him to Tatooine on behalf of a mayor.
"I keep an eye on everyone," Shand, a mercenary and assassin responds.
The Book of Boba Fett, a spinoff of The Mandalorian, is coming to Disney+ on Dec. 29.
Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are executive producing. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.
