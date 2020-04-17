Actor and comedian Bob Saget is launching his own podcast.

Saget, 63, is partnering with Studio71 to host the podcast Bob Saget 's Here for You, which premieres Monday on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other platforms.

The new show will feature Saget's stream of consciousness storytelling, calls with listeners, and conversations with celebrity guests including John Stamos, Tiffany Haddish, John Mayer, Macaulay Culkin, Bill Burr and Howie Mandel.

Bob Saget's Here for You will air Monday, Wednesday and Friday in its first two weeks and Mondays and Thursdays beginning May 4.

"I've always had a love for broadcasting and the intimate connection you get to have with people," Saget said in a press release. "At the time I set out to do this podcast, I had no idea the world would change as it has. Now I find myself filled with even more passion to create episodes with humor and empathy to hopefully give people a little bit of solace and some laughs."

Studio71 vice president of podcasts Stephen Perlstein said the company is excited to partner with Saget on the show.

"As his fans know, Bob is full of surprises and he gives them that and more in his podcast - laughs, heart, and great conversations," Perlstein said.

Saget plays Danny Tanner on the Netflix series Fuller House, a sequel/spinoff series to Full House. Netflix will release the second part of Fuller House's fifth and final season this year.

