Bob Odenkirk is feeling grateful for his fans on the one-year anniversary of his heart attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 59-year-old actor marked the milestone Wednesday with a message to his fans Twitter.

"A Thank You to you, whoever you are. A year ago today I briefly flirted with 'quietus' and this elicited a wave of goodwill and warmth towards me. I will forever feel unworthy of it. I will also always be appreciative and look to pass it on," Odenkirk wrote.

"Thank you. No reply necessary," he said.

Odenkirk announced in July 2021 that he had "a small heart attack" on the Better Call Saul set. The actor later shared that the heart attack was near-fatal and that his heart stopped beating for 18 minutes.

"I got such love from people around the world and from the Internet that I don't deserve and I can only tell you thank you so much," he said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in March. "It means so much to me and for the rest of my life I'll be thinking about the warmth that was sent my way when I went through that."

Production on Better Call Saul Season 6 halted for five weeks as Odenkirk recovered from his heart attack and surgery. The sixth and final season premiered in April and will conclude Aug. 15.

In an interview with NPR published Monday, Odenkirk said he emerged from his heart attack with fresh energy.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"I came out of it with a strangely fresh energy towards my whole life, like I was born again," he said. "Like, 'Hey, everybody! ... Let's go back to work and make stuff!'"

Following Better Call Saul, Odenkirk will star in the new AMC series Straight Man, which premieres in 2023.