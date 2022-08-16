Actor Bob Odenkirk thanked his fans following the series finale of his crime drama show Better Call Saul.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's too many moving parts, and it fit together too beautifully, and it's a mystery to me how it even happened," he said in a video Tuesday.

"Everybody's been asking me how I feel about saying goodbye to Saul Goodman and Better Call Saul, and I'm not good [at] answering the question," Odenkirk said. "It's frankly hard for me to look at that experience, and even at that character, too closely."

"Thank you for watching," Odenkirk went on. "I want to thank [show creators] Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould for giving me the chance. I did nothing to deserve this part, and I hope I earned it over six seasons."

The 59-year-old actor also thanked the cast and crew of the show, who he said "made me a better actor than I am."

He ended the video by thanking the fans.

"We came out of maybe a lot of people's most favorite show ever, and we could have been hated for simply trying ... but we weren't. We were given a chance, and hopefully we made the most of it. Thank you for staying with us," Odenkirk said.

Odenkirk portrayed Saul Goodman for all six seasons of the critically acclaimed show, alongside co-stars Jonathan Banks and Rhea Seehorn.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Following the foibles of lawyer Jimmy McCall -- later becoming the egocentric defense attorney Saul Goodman -- Better Call Saul was developed as a spinoff from Breaking Bad, Vince Gilligan 's cultural phenomenon that starred Bryan Cranston as meth dealer Walter White.

Breaking Bad was critically acclaimed throughout its five seasons, earning numerous industry awards. Many critics have called it the greatest television show of all time.

Better Call Saul was released to similar acclaim, with some critics even calling the show better than Breaking Bad.

The series saw a rabid fanbase that was similar to the level of Breaking Bad -- the midseason finale this past May broke social media records and saw 2.2 million people view the episode within three days.

The series finale on Monday was released to rave reviews, even as some users encountered streaming issues with AMC+ that prevented them from accessing the show.

Odenkirk, meanwhile, will not be off of television screens for long, as AMC recently green-lit another series that he will be starring in, Straight Man.

Described by the network as a "mid-life crisis tale," Straight Man will be "another story with a unique dynamic, and the kind of closely observed character writing and exploration that AMC has become the touchstone for," according to Odenkirk.

The show will premiere in 2023.