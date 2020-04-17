Bob Odenkirk discussed what it was like for this son to contract COVID-19 on The Late Late Show.

The Better Call Saul star told host James Corden on Thursday that his 21-year-old son Nathan has since recovered from the virus, but the ordeal was a scary experience.

"In the end it was pretty bad and it was worse than the flu. According to him, the pain in his throat was the worst thing of all, but I think also the fatigue. And it lasted longer than the flu," Odenkirk said.

"It got scarier the longer it went and the further we got from it I became aware that we got very lucky," the actor continued.

Odenkirk also praised how many people are listening to the stay at home orders and thanked them.

"It's really stunning to me. I'm a cynic, I think, and that's one of the reasons I like comedy but I'm just stunned at the cooperation from people and the community. You know they're caring for each other really by doing this and so it's been heartening I'd say," Odenkirk said.

Better Call Saul's Season 5 finale will air on AMC Monday at 9 p.m. EDT. The series was renewed in January for a sixth and final season.

Odenkirk recently launched a new production company, Cal-Gold Pictures, and has singed a first-look deal with Sony Pictures Television.