Bob Odenkirk will star in the upcoming AMC series Straight Man.

The network said in a press release Wednesday that it is developing the new dramedy series with Odenkirk, 59, as its lead.

Straight Man is based on the Richard Russo novel of the same name. Aaron Zelman and Paul Lieberstein will adapt the book and serve as co-showrunners, with Peter Farrelly as director.

Russo, Zelman, Lieberstein, Odenkirk, Farrelly, Naomi Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero will serve as executive producers

Straight Man is a mid-life crisis tale set at Railton College, a badly underfunded school in the Pennsylvania rust belt. Odenkirk plays William Henry Devereaux Jr., the unlikely chairman of the English department.

The show would be Odenkirk's third at AMC, following Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

"Bob Odenkirk is just as good as it gets. We feel so fortunate to be developing a new show that would keep him at AMC after Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, two iconic series that have been beloved by millions of fans and helped define AMC and its reputation for unforgettable characters and high-quality storytelling for adults," AMC Networks president of entertainment Dan McDermott said.

"I loved Paul and Aaron's take on Richard's excellent, entertaining novel," Odenkirk added. "I am drawn to the tone of humanity and humor in the novel and I look forward to playing this role -- something lighter than my recent projects but still closely observed and smart."

Straight Man would premiere on AMC and AMC+ in 2023.

Odenkirk plays Jimmy McGill, aka Saul Goodman, in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Better Call Saul will return for a sixth and final season April 18 on AMC.