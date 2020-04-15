Bob Odenkirk has signed a first-look deal with Sony Pictures Television and has launched a new production company, Cal-Gold Pictures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sony Pictures Television is behind AMC's Breaking Bad and its spinoff Better Call Saul where Odenkirk stars as Saul Goodman.

Cal-Gold Pictures' mission statement is to develop captivating stories filled with dynamic characters and social relevance. The studio wants to work in drama, sketch comedy and more.

Odenkirk previously co-created Mr. Show with Bob and David and wrote for Saturday Night Live, The Ben Stiller Show and Late Night with Conan O'Brien. The actor also penned the films Melvin Goes to Dinner, Let's Go to Prison and The Brothers Solomon.

Ian Friedman is joining Odenkirk at at Cal-Gold Pictures as head of television. Friedman was previously the vice president of talent and development at Comedy Central.

"I started in this grand charade called showbizness as a writer, it's my default mode, so whenever I'm not onscreen you will find me in 'development hell'... it's wonderful to finally have partners as good-natured and experienced as Sony and Ian to share hell with," Odenkirk said in a statement.

Better Call Saul's Season 5 finale will air on AMC Monday at 9 p.m. EDT. The series was renewed in January for a sixth and final season.