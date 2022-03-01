Bob Odenkirk discussed his heart attack and how he is appreciating life more while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Odenkirk suffered a small heart attack while filming the sixth and final season of AMC's Better Call Saul in July 2021. The show will begin to air Season 6 starting on April 18.

"You know what I am trying to do is appreciate my life more. Appreciate the people in my life more," Odenkirk told Colbert on Monday.

"We race through life and if you're a busy person you know, many people are, we're driven to make it somewhere but man, you got to appreciate every person you're around and you got to work to be present," the actor continued.

Odenkirk also talked about the heart attack incident with Colbert and the reaction he received from fans online.

"I got such love from people around the world and from the internet that I don't deserve and I can only tell you thank you so much. It means so much to me and for the rest of my life I'll be thinking about the warmth that was sent my way when I went through that," Odenkirk said.

Odenkirk has released a new memoir titled Comedy, Comedy, Comedy, Drama.