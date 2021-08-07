Bob Odenkirk 'doing great' after heart attack on 'Saul' set
UPI News Service, 08/07/2021
Bob Odenkirk has taken to Twitter to offer an update on his health more than a week after having a heart attack on the New Mexico set of his AMC show, Better Call Saul.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I am doing great. I've had my very own 'It's a wonderful life' week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let's keep expectations reasonable!" Odenkirk tweeted early Saturday.
Better Call Saul, which is now shooting its sixth and final season, is a prequel series to Breaking Bad. In addition to those two shows, Odenkirk, 58, is known for his roles in Nobody, Nebraska and Mr. Show.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.