Bob Odenkirk has taken to Twitter to offer an update on his health more than a week after having a heart attack on the New Mexico set of his AMC show, Better Call Saul.

"I am doing great. I've had my very own 'It's a wonderful life' week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let's keep expectations reasonable!" Odenkirk tweeted early Saturday.

Better Call Saul, which is now shooting its sixth and final season, is a prequel series to Breaking Bad. In addition to those two shows, Odenkirk, 58, is known for his roles in Nobody, Nebraska and Mr. Show.