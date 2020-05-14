Bob Odenkirk and David Cross covered Weird Al Yankovic's "Eat It" alongside a number of other celebrities during their Mr. Show reunion special.

Odenkirk and Cross presented the cover Wednesday on the Mr. Show Zoomtacular Annual Business Call Event for Charity which benefitted Lift, an organization that helps families dealing with poverty.

The duo were joined by Mr. Show, Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad stars and more, including Sarah Silverman, Bryan Cranston, Rhea Seehorn, Michael Mando, Michael McKean, Rachel Bloom, Amber Tambyln and Yankovic.

"Eat It" is Yankovic's parody of Michael Jackson's 1982 hit "Beat It." Odenkirk and Cross' video took after Gal Gadot's previously released video of celebrities singing John Lennon's "Imagine."

Mr. Show with Bob and David was a sketch comedy series that aired on HBO for four seasons from 1995 to 1998.

Odenkirk's Better Call Saul was renewed for a sixth and final season in January.