Bob Newhart, Julia Duffy and Lena Dunham are among the celebrities paying tribute to Emmy-winning actor Peter Scolari, who died Friday of cancer at the age of 66.

"I knew that Peter was sick, but his death comes as a great shock. We were friends for over 40 years. Julia and Peter were an essential part of the success of 'Newhart.' He was a fantastic person & a joy to work with. He will be sorely missed, his passing at 66 is way too early," Newhart tweeted.

"No better partner," Duffy captioned a photo of her and Scolari ballroom dancing.

"Oh how we will miss you, Papa," tweeted Lena Dunham, who played his daughter on the comedy, Girls.

"We knew this was coming. Doesn't make it easier. RIP, Peter my friend," wrote actor Michael McKean.

"What a mensch. What a loss. Love to family," posted actress and comedian Jane Lynch

Scolari was also known for his performances in the 1980s sitcom, Bosom Buddies, co-starring Tom Hanks, and the supernatural drama, Evil, with Mike Colter and Katja Herbers.

The actor also appeared on Broadway in Wicked, Hairspray and Lucky Guy.

Scolari is survived by his wife, Tracy Shayne, and children Nicholas, Joseph, Keaton and Cali.