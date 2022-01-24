Bob Dylan is going on tour in 2022.The 80-year-old singer and musician said Monday that he will launch his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour in March.The U.S. portion of the tour kicks off March 3 in Phoenix, Ariz., and comes to a close April 14 in Oklahoma City, Okla.According to the announcement, Dylan plans to keep touring through 2024.Tickets go on sale Friday.Dylan released his 39th studio album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, in June 2020. The album features the singles "Murder Most Foul," "I Contain Multitudes" and "False Prophet."Here's the full list of dates for the U.S. portion of the tour:March 3 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Arizona Federal TheatreMarch 4 - Tucson, Ariz., at Tucson Music HallMarch 6 - Albuquerque, N.M., at Kiva AuditoriumMarch 8 - Lubbock, Texas, at Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & SciencesMarch 10 - Irving, Texas, at Toyota Music FactoryMarch 11 - Sugar Land, Texas, at Smart Financial CentreMarch 13 - San Antonio, Texas, at Majestic TheatreMarch 14 - San Antonio, Texas, at Majestic TheatreMarch 16 - Austin, at Bass HallMarch 18 - Shreveport, La., at Municipal AuditoriumMarch 19 - New Orleans, at Saenger TheatreMarch 21 - Montgomery, Ala., at Montgomery PACMarch 23 - Nashville, at Ryman AuditoriumMarch 24 - Atlanta, at Fox TheatreMarch 26 - Savannah, Ga., at Johnny Mercer TheatreMarch 27 - North Charleston, S.C., at North Charleston PACMarch 29 - Columbia, S.C., at Township AuditoriumMarch 30 - Charlotte, N.C., at Ovens AuditoriumApril 1 - Greensboro, N.C., at Steven Tanger CenterApril 2 - Asheville, N.C., at Thomas Wolfe AuditoriumApril 4 - Chattanooga, Tenn., at Tivoli TheatreApril 5 - Birmingham, Ala., at BJCC Concert HallApril 7 - Mobile, Ala., at Saenger TheatreApril 9 - Memphis, Tenn., at Orpheum TheatreApril 11 - Little Rock, Ark., at Robinson CenterApril 13 - Tulsa, Okla., at Brady TheatreApril 14 - Oklahoma City, Okla., at Thelma Gaylord Performing Arts Theatre