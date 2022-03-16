Wisin & Yandel, Tainy and more were big winners at the 2022 BMI Latin Awards, which honors songwriters, composter and publishers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wisin & Yandel were presented with the BMI President's Award at the event on Tuesday for their achievements and contributions to the Latin music community.

Tainy earned the Contemporary Latin Songwriter of the Year award. Tainy has penned hit tracks such as "Dakiti," "Caramelo," "La Noche de Anoche" and more.

"Dakiti," which is performed by Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez, won Contemporary Latin Song of the Year.

Jesus Omar Tarazon won Regional Mexican Songwriter of the Year and Universal Music Publishing Group won Latin Publisher of the Year.

The full list of winners can be found on the official BMI Latin Awards website.