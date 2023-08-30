BMF will return for a third season on Starz in 2024.
Starz shared a premiere date, March 1, 2024, and teaser for Season 3 on Wednesday.
BMF, or Black Mafia Family, is a crime drama inspired by the true story of Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory, two brothers who established an influential crime family in the 1980s.
Demetrius Flenory Jr. plays Meech, while Da'Vinchi portrays Southwest T.
Season 3 opens in the early 1990s when the Flenory family has reinvented themselves.
"Meech has moved to Atlanta on a mission to build up the BMF empire in the south that he and Terry created in Detroit. The series continues to humanize the choices of the brothers' business and their pursuits of the American Dream," an official synopsis reads.
