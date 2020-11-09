Blue Ivy Carter will narrate an audiobook adaptation of the animated short film Hair Love.

Blue Ivy, the 8-year-old daughter of singer Beyonce and rapper Jay Z , will narrate the Audible version of the Matthew A. Cherry film.

Cherry shared the news Monday on Twitter alongside a clip of Blue Ivy reading.

Hair Love follows a Black father, Stephen, and his daughter, Zuri, as Stephen attempts to style Zuri's hair for the first time. The film won an Oscar for Best Animated Short Film this year.

Hair Love was released in August 2019. The film was previously adapted as a children's book, written by Cherry and illustrated by Vashti Harrison.

In addition, HBO Max is developing an animated series based on Hair Love. Cherry will write and serve as showrunner with Carl Jones.

Blue Ivy collaborated with Beyonce on the single "Brown Skin Girl" this year. Blue Ivy won a BET Her Award and an NAACP Image Award for the song. She appeared in Beyonce's Black is King visual album.

Beyonce and Jay Z also have 3-year-old twins, daughter Rumi and son Sir.