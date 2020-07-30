Blue Ivy, the elder daughter of Beyonce and Jay Z, appears in a new trailer for Beyonce's forthcoming visual album, Black is King.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyonce , 38, shared a teaser for the album Wednesday on Instagram featuring Blue Ivy, 8.

The video shows Blue Ivy wearing an elegant off-shoulder dress and a pearl necklace. She also sports a simple tiara adorned with pearls.

"To live without reflection for so long might make you wonder if you even truly exist," Beyonce narrates at the beginning of the trailer.

Jay Z, Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles-Larson, model Naomi Campbell, actress Lupita Nyong'o and other stars also make appearances in Black is King.

Black is King is based on The Lion King: The Gift, the album Beyonce released in 2019 for Disney's Lion King remake. Beyonce voiced Nala in the film, which opened in theaters in July 2019.

Black is King will reimagine the lessons from The Lion King while following "a young king's transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity," Disney previously said.

Black is King premieres Friday at midnight on Disney+. Disney+ released a trailer for the project last week that is narrated by Beyonce. The video follows a young boy as he grows and makes a series of life-altering choices.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Beyonce and Jay also have 3-year-old twins, daughter Rumi and son Sir. Campbell recalled meeting Blue Ivy on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, calling her "a very, very lovely girl."

"She's really smart, mature, very intelligent," the model said.