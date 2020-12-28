Netflix is giving a glimpse of Blown Away Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Monday featuring 10 new contestants.

The preview shows top glassblowers gather at North America's largest hot shop, where they take on different challenges. The artists "push themselves to creative extremes" in pursuit of the grand prize, an artist's residency at the Corning Museum of Glass.

"I'm not comfortable with being middle of the pack," one contestant says.

"I either want to be number one, or I want to be eliminated," another declares.

Blown Away is a Canadian series that originally premiered on Makeful in July 2019 and will move to Netflix for Season 2. The series is hosted by Big Brother alum Nick Uhas, with Katherine Gray as chief judge.

Season 2 guest evaluators will include Queer Eye star Bobby Berk. The season premieres Jan. 22 on Netflix.