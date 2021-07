Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Blood Red Sky.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the action-horror movie Tuesday featuring Peri Baumeister as a Nadja, a mother with a mysterious illness.

The preview shows Nadja (Baumeister) fight back and protect her son after a terrorist (Dominic Purcell) and his crew hijack her flight. Nadja is keeping a deadly secret -- she is a vampire.

Roland Mižller, Chidi Ajufo, Alexander Scheer and Graham McTavish co-star.

"These hijackers planed for everything... except the vampire who is secretly on the plane," Netflix tweeted.

Blood Red Sky is directed by Peter Thorwarth, who co-wrote the script with Stefan Holtz. The film premieres July 23 on Netflix.

Baumeister is a German actress known for playing Lady Gisela on The Last Kingdom and Sarah on the Netflix series Skylines.