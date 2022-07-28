In the trailer, Marilyn (de Armas) explains to Joe DiMaggio (Cannavale), to whom she was married from 1954 to 1955, how she feels a split between her onscreen personality, Marilyn, and her real self as Norma Jeane.
"From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, Blonde blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves," an official synopsis reads.
Blonde is rated NC-17 for sexual content. The film will have its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival ahead of its Sept. 28 debut on Netflix.
