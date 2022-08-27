Vanessa Ramos -- whose credits include Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine -- is the showrunner.
The ensemble also includes Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur, Olga Merediz, JB Smoove Kamaia Fairburn.
"Timmy Yoon Is an analog dreamer living in a 5G world. And after learning he is operating the last Blockbuster Video in America, Timmy and his staff employees (including his long-time crush, Eliza (Melissa Fumero) fight to stay relevant," a synopsis said.
"The only way to succeed is to remind their community that they provide something big corporations can't: human connection."
