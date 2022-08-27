Netflix has announced its comedy, Blockbuster, a fictionalized story set in the last Blockbuster video store in the United States, will premiere Nov. 3.

Vanessa Ramos -- whose credits include Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine -- is the showrunner.

The ensemble also includes Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur, Olga Merediz, JB Smoove Kamaia Fairburn.

"Timmy Yoon Is an analog dreamer living in a 5G world. And after learning he is operating the last Blockbuster Video in America, Timmy and his staff employees (including his long-time crush, Eliza (Melissa Fumero) fight to stay relevant," a synopsis said.

"The only way to succeed is to remind their community that they provide something big corporations can't: human connection."