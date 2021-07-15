Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee of Netflix reality series Bling Empire will not be returning for the show's second season.

The couple, who got engaged during the Season 1 finale, told TMZ that they want to focus on their family and business while wishing the show a continued success.

Entertainment Tonight has confirmed that Chan and Lee have exited the series.

People magazine also confirmed the news.

Bling Empire came to Netflix in January and follows a wealthy group of Asian and Asian-American friends in Los Angeles. The group fill their days with shopping, partying and running their multi-billion dollar businesses with plenty of drama on the side.

Chan is an heiress to a denim empire and proposed to Lee, her longtime partner, at their son's 100 day party. The pair are parents to infant Jevon and 5-year-old daughter Jadore.