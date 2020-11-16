Jack Antonoff's band Bleachers have joined forces with Bruce Springsteen in their new song and music video for "Chinatown."

Antonoff travels from New York to New Jersey in the music video, released on Monday, and dresses up as Springsteen.

Springsteen joins Antonoff later on with the pair hanging out on the back of an old car. The video features grainy, VHS-quality footage.

"Chinatown" can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Pandora, Soundcloud and Tidal.

Bleachers also released on Monday a new single titled "45." The band last released their second studio album titled Gone Now in 2017.

Springsteen released his latest album titled Letter to You in October.