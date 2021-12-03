Blake Shelton played Off Song, Song Off against Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

The game, on Thursday, featured Tonight Show band The Roots playing a set of popular songs with a unique twist. The track could be played with the wrong tempo or in the wrong genre with Shelton and Fallon having to guess which song is being performed.

Shelton appeared virtually and was wearing an Arizona Cardinals-themed Santa Claus hat. The country star was supposed to be given a paddle to buzz in during the game, but the item never arrived. Shelton instead used a banana that he had peeled.

"Let's just hope that you don't buzz in," Fallon joked about not wanting to see the banana anymore.

Shelton correctly guessed that the first song was "Before He Cheats" by Carrie Underwood, which was played in a lower tempo. Fallon then correctly guessed "I Ran" by Flock of Seagulls, but the duo couldn't guess the third song, "7 Years" by Lukas Graham.

Fallon finished off the game by correctly guessing "All My Ex's Live in Texas" by George Strait , which was played like a reggae song.

Shelton also took to the stage to perform his song "Come Back as a Country Boy" from his newly released deluxe edition of album Body Language.

Body Language was first released in May and also includes the singles "Happy Anywhere" featuring his wife, Gwen Stefani, and "Minimum Wage."