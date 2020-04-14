Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani performed their romantic duet "Nobody But You" on The Tonight Show.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple performed the song from home on Sunday. Shelton played the guitar while Stefani wore a shirt that expressed her love for the country star.

"I don't wanna live without you/ I don't even wanna even breathe/ I don't wanna dream about you/ Wanna wake up with you next to me," the couple sang during the chorus.

"Nobody But You" appears on Shelton's 2019 compilation album Fully Loaded: God's Country. Shelton and Stefani released a music video for the song in January which featured the pair going on a date together.

Shelton told Fallon how he and Stefani are doing at home in Oklahoma during the COVID-19 pandemic as Stefani gave him a haircut.

"Literally, it's like Little House on the Prairie out here. She makes bread. I've been building a fence and gardening. We're pretty self-sufficient out here," Shelton said.