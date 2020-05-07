Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, OneRepublic, Ellie Goulding and Steve Martin are confirmed to appear on NBC's 6th annual Red Nose Day Special.

The 2-hour entertainment special and fundraiser is to air on the network on May 21 at 9 p.m. EDT/PDT.

Also taking part in the program -- remotely in keeping with social distancing practices during the coronavirus pandemic -- will be Steep Canyon Rangers, Sam Smith, James Taylor, Meghan Trainor, Adrienne Warren, Jim Gaffigan, Tony Hale, Ray Romano, Lilly Singh, Bryan Cranston, Mario Lopez, Milo Ventimiglia and Noah Jupe.

"Red Nose Day's mission is to end child poverty," a press release said.

"And with the outbreak of COVID-19, support for children in need has never been more critical. Funds raised through Red Nose Day address both the immediate and long-term needs of vulnerable children, helping to keep them safe, healthy and educated."

Celebrity Escape Room, hosted by Ben Stiller and Jack Black , will air at 8 p.m. that night.

The special will feature Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Adam Scott trying to solve puzzles in a race against time.