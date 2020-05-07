"Red Nose Day's mission is to end child poverty," a press release said.
"And with the outbreak of COVID-19, support for children in need has never been more critical. Funds raised through Red Nose Day address both the immediate and long-term needs of vulnerable children, helping to keep them safe, healthy and educated."
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.