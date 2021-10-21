Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Jimmie Allen and the Brothers Osborne have signed on to perform at the 55th annual CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 10.

The lineup will also include Eric Church , Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton, Brittney Spencer, Madeline Edwards and Ashley McBryde.

Luke Bryan is hosting the event at the Bridgestone Arena. The show will air on ABC.

The gala honors excellence in country music.

Nominations for the prizes were announced last month.

Eric Church and Chris Stapleton led the field with five nominations each: Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

Gabby Barrett follows with four nominations: Female Vocalist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year.