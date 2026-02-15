Charity asked Blake if personal reasons stopped him from filming the Netflix reality dating show.
"There was a combination of things. I was seeing somebody kind of at the same time, remember?" Blake asked Rachel.
"It wasn't, like, a full relationship, but at the same time, going to do another show that I was unsure about -- there was too much, too much hesitation, and I didn't feel really confident and excited to go."
Knowing Rachel was likely going to appear on the show, Blake recalled talking to her about it at her apartment.
"We were close to going. Rachel, it was only weeks before or something?" Blake asked.
"Yeah," Rachel replied. "I think they were casting... You were the only other name that I heard."
Charity therefore asked if former The Bachelor star Clayton Echard was invited to join the show after Blake declined.
Rachel laughed and said, "I feel like we'll never know."
Blake also said, "I don't know," when thinking about whether Clayton was cast as his replacement.
"I mean, I know they were pressing hard to make it happen, like, they were on me every day," Blake recalled of producers trying to get him onboard.
"And then, I don't know. I think around the same time, too, it was out there [in the media] that Rachel and I were always hanging out and do sea-turtle stuff together, and all of these things."
Blake therefore reasoned, "So I think they actually wanted some type of, like, curiosity around who was going to be there with Rachel, whether it was Clayton or I."
Rachel went on to joke about how she definitely "delivered" entertainment considering Clayton brutally dumped her for the second time on reality TV after he had broken her heart on The Bachelor's 26 season.
"Yeah, yeah," Blake agreed.
On Perfect Match's third season, Rachel and Clayton chose to match up and test if there was still a spark between them, but their romance crashed and burned a mere 24 hours later.
Clayton had told Rachel on the show that he was following his "intuition" by calling it off, but during an August 2025 episode of "The Viall Files" podcast, Clayton admitted "there were other things" that turned him off.
When asked for her thoughts on Clayton's vague comments, Rachel shared days later on the "What's the Reality?" podcast, "I was like, 'What could it be? Do I smell? Do I have bad breath?' I could not figure out what he was talking about! It scared me."
But Rachel revealed that Clayton ultimately told her they're not compatible because he lives a very active lifestyle and she's not interested in hitting the gym and lifting weights.