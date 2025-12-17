Blake Moynes has played coy about speculation he's going to be a bachelor on Taylor Frankie Paul's upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt put Blake -- a two-time The Bachelorette suitor who also looked for love on Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season -- on the spot about his love life during a recent episode of their "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.

After Blake confirmed he was in Costa Rica during the podcast's December 15 episode, Joe explained, "Serena and I were... in the Delta terminal at LAX, and there were rumors we had heard [at that time] that [producers] were about to film hometowns for Taylor Frankie Paul."

Joe recalled hearing a gate attendant announce something eyebrow-raising over the loudspeaker while he was waiting to board his flight.

"You hear, 'Final boarding call for flight blah, blah, blah. Paging passengers [producer's name on The Bachelor],'" Serena interjected.

"A producer who we know well. Her name," Joe added, without revealing his identity.

"Yup, and then a few more names and then 'Blake Moynes,'" Serena continued.

Both Joe and Serena confirmed that they heard the producer's name and 'Blake Moynes' in the same announcement.

"Five minutes later, they do it again," Joe recalled. "So, now, I'm like, 'This crazy m-therf-cker went back on The Bachelorette! I can't believe he's back on The Bachelorette!'"

Joe said he instantly FaceTimed Blake but he didn't answer. Joe and Serena therefore rushed to Blake Moynes' gate to see if they could bump into Blake and The Bachelorette producer.

"At this point, I'm like, 'We're catching you in the act!'... So with all that information being said, Blake, the floor is yours," Joe noted.

"Were you on Taylor Frankie Paul's season of The Bachelorette?!" Serena asked Blake.

Blake called the incident "wild," explaining, "Because I've never heard of another Blake Moynes."

"And the coincidence of everything, plus knowing that, yeah, I have done a couple of [the seasons], to go back again is, like, if there's anyone that's going to do it, it's probably that f-cker," Blake quipped.

Joe pointed out how Blake Moynes is kind of an unusual name -- unlike the surnames Johnson or Smith -- and he's never met or heard of another guy with the same name.

"I don't even know how to make sense of this," Joe said.

"You're trying to convince yourself still that I was there somehow," Blake interjected.

"But what the f-ck?!" Joe vented.

"There's another Blake Moynes with a Bachelor producer on the same flight, flying to Taylor Frankie Paul's season?!" Joe continued. "It's just so insane to me; it's just a crazy coincidence. But it's not you, right?"

Blake neither confirmed or denied that he filmed The Bachelorette's 22nd season, which is set to premiere next year on Sunday, March 22 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

"No. Listen, we like the speculation, right?" Blake teased.

"And the thing is, I snuck onto [Katie Thurston's season], and so, leave it up to the imagination. You're just going to have to tune in and see. But listen, I'm all over the world, so it's easy for me to jump in there quick, try to make a mark, and then dip."

Blake acknowledged his The Bachelorette participation is "not that crazy" and viewers will "just have to watch" to find out.

Joe and Serena claimed that if Blake got a hometown date, he easily could've flown to Costa Rica afterwards.

Joe even playfully accused Blake of posting old footage of Costa Rica on social media to trick people and get them off his scent.

"I mean, look, as much as it would be a really interesting throw into that season, I'm not on Taylor Frankie Paul's season," Blake said.

"I am currently in Costa Rica... at an AirBnB. We're out here with conservation [nonprofits] doing some work. So, Joe, I'm not there. I got here on [December 3]."

Serena then asked Blake what he was doing before he arrived in Costa Rica.

Blake laughed and said, "I'm through a lot of airports, right? There were a lot of layovers, so I was in a bunch of different places."

Serena and Joe, however, didn't back down.

"Do you foresee yourself being the father of three Mormon children any time soon?" Serena asked, referring to Taylor's kids with two different baby daddies.

"Listen, I don't say 'never, ever.' [It's] unlikely, very unlikely. And that's what I'll leave you with, but you know, yeah, we'll leave it at that," Blake concluded.

Blake found fame when he competed on Season 16 of The Bachelorette starring Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams.

Blake proceeded to crash Katie's season of The Bachelorette, Season 17, and he won her heart.

Katie and Blake left the show engaged in 2021, but they split a few months after the finale aired in October 2021.

Blake looked for love again on Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season and connected with Jess Girod; however, the couple split before the end of the season.

Blake has apparently been single ever since, and he said he's not ruling out another possible reality TV appearance.

Katie, for her part, married comedian Jeff Arcuri in New York City in March. Katie made the decision to wed after she was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

