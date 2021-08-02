Although Katie didn't have as much time with Blake as someone like Greg Grippo, who received the First Impression Rose, Blake was finding new and interesting ways to catch up -- and Katie found Blake to be very romantic.
"When I'm with Blake, I don't think about anything else except him and I. I'm in trouble. With Blake and I, there is just overflowing passion. There is this undeniable chemistry. With Blake, this is what I'm looking for," Katie gushed.
And Blake said he was certain that he was falling for Katie -- and that she was falling for him right back.
"It's impossible to deny that Katie and I are going to fall in love, and it's so exciting to think that's going to happen and that it's going to happen soon," Blake boasted to the cameras.
"I feel like Katie is going to be my fiancee, and with Katie, I'm not going to hold back in any way. I feel like I'm in my own love story, and right now, I'm just going to enjoy my own happy ending."
Until The Bachelorette fans can watch what happens next between Katie and Blake on the show, let's learn some information about this returning suitor right now.
Below is a list of 12 facts Reality TV World has compiled about Blake Moynes.
But Tayshia eliminated Blake during a one-on-one date in the process of determining her Final 4 suitors. She sent Blake packing a few bachelors shy of a hometown date along with Bennett Jordan, Noah Erb and Riley Christian.
"I care for Blake, but when I looked in his eyes, I was looking for more validation and confidence in the situation. I don't see it. Maybe that's why we haven't progressed like some of the other relationships," Tayshia shared in a confessional.
Tayshia said both of their hearts were fully open, but then she suddenly realized, "I don't think he's my guy -- and I have to tell him that."
Blake told Tayshia that he needed more time to show her all that he has to offer, but Tayshia believed they had run out of time with family dates right around the corner.
"I wish we had more time. I just don't know if we can get there. It's not that you're not an incredible guy, I just don't know if the timing was just off for us. I think it's time to go our separate ways," Tayshia told Blake.
Tayshia said Blake has all the qualities she wanted in her person and he's "such a great guy," but she knew her heart was "more invested" in some of her other relationships, including her romance with the eventual winner Zac Clark.
Tayshia broke down into tears upon saying goodbye to Blake and nearly dropped down on the ground hysterical with emotion after he left.
"I didn't see that coming -- at all," Blake said following his ouster. "How did that change so quickly? She still has no idea -- no clue -- I'm, like, so crazy about her."
Tayshia said the goodbye "really hurt" but she felt confident in her decision.
Following his elimination, Blake told Us Weekly that he thought Tayshia "had her guard up" with him because he had feelings for Clare at the start of the season.
Blake said he actually saw a lot of "potential" with Tayshia, adding, "If it was Tayshia from the beginning, I think my story would have been a little bit different."
Blake DMed Katie while Matt James' The Bachelor season was airing
Blake revealed he had actually reached out to Katie after the "very first episode" of Matt's The Bachelor season to compliment her on her bold entrance and how confidently she had carried herself.
"It was just literally a simple reach out. It wasn't like, 'Hey, I'm into you.' No, it was like, 'I f-ck-ng love that you did that. That was f-ck-ng awesome. Good for you,' and this and that," Blake shared.
"It wasn't like, 'Hey, I'm super into you! I want you.' No. And that was out of respect, you know?"
Blake said, however, Katie's responses back to him were "very cold" and so there was no follow-up conversation.
"She was nice, but there was just no -- like, she didn't open up her dialogue in any way," Blake recalled. "So it was shutdown right then and there, and it was kind of like, left alone."
Katie had confessed she "wasn't interested" in Blake when he first reached out
Katie told former The Bachelor star Nick Viall during a late June episode of his The Viall Files podcast that Blake had sent her a video on Instagram with no actual written text.
Katie said she "wasn't surprised" Blake had sent her a video -- which "disappears so then there's no evidence" -- because he "wasn't the first guy" to send her one and test the waters.
Katie flat out confessed on the podcast, "No offense, I was not interested" in Blake at the time.
Katie therefore just sent a polite "thanks" video back to Blake, which was a little "awkward," according to the Bachelorette, since the pair happened to be complete strangers at that point.
"I will say he wasn't very obvious with his intentions, and we brought that up when we talked. I was like, 'I didn't even know you were interested in me,'" Katie shared.
"He just very casually tested the waters but didn't try too hard. And I wasn't interested."
Katie also confirmed she and Blake "never FaceTimed" after their initial DM exchange on Instagram, nor did they develop any time of friendship or connection outside of the show.
"I didn't take him seriously," Katie told Nick.
"[I was] like, 'Yeah, he's doing the same thing everyone else is doing, whatever.' And that was it... It takes, for me, meeting someone in person and knowing there's an actual connection when you feel it."
Blake sells official merchandise, mainly T-shirts, on his website blakemoynesshop.com.
Some of the proceeds raised from Blake's shop are apparently donated to wildlife conservation, and every item purchased plants a tree.
All of the products are made from organic or recycled materials. One T-shirt, for instance, was made from 7-12 recycled plastic water bottles.
Blake's interest in wild and marine animals extends to animated ones as well
Blake is a huge fan of the Ninja Turtles. He says he loves the Ninja Turtles as much as the Ninja Turtles love pizza.
Blake also enjoys a good picnic, and he apparently volunteers with a different endangered species every year.
Blake says he thought he had a 50/50 chance of Katie keeping him on her season
When Blake met Katie for the first time in-person and on-camera, he said he didn't know whether she'd accept his request to join her cast of bachelors.
"Walking in, it was like a 50/50 tossup [Katie would keep me around] for me," Blake revealed on the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast.
"At the same time, there's a side to this that online, because of the way that she was on Matt's The Bachelor season and then the way that I was on [Clare and Tayshia's] season, people would tag us nonstop every day saying comments and posts like, 'You guys would be great [together]! You guys would be great!' And there's no way she didn't see that, because I saw it all the time."
Blake continued, "But we never approached each other about it at all. So I knew in the back of her mind, she may have thought... she might've had an inkling that out of anyone [on Tayshia's season] it could potentially be [me] because everyone was trying to ship that."
Blake said he ultimately "felt good about" his first face-to-face interaction with Katie but he "wasn't sure."
The bachelor said he was shocked when Katie surprised him at his hotel room later on to officially invite him onto the show.
"[I was] not expecting her at all" and "had no idea it was going to happen," Blake recalled, adding that he was "so nervous" to hear what she had to say.
Although Blake's late The Bachelorette entrance stirred up some drama, Nick believes it was "a great idea."
"I think it's great TV. Blake is going to get crap obviously for someone who fell in love with Clare without validation and fell in love with Tayshia without validation. So when he's like, 'I'm in love with Katie,' it's fair to question," Nick said.
"I don't question that he believes what he says; you just kind of question, like, 'Do you just kind of love hard, bro?'"
But Nick guessed Katie would keep Blake around -- and probably for a while at that.
"They focus a decent amount on Blake in the season preview, right? And Blake is -- interesting as he was on [last] season -- he wasn't necessarily a star. He wasn't like this huge character... So that tells me that he's going to be around," Nick shared.
"And yeah, I think it's great. I'm rooting for Blake. I hope and I think he'll do well. I think he'll shake it up. I will be interested to see how the guys respond to him... [Aaron Clancy] is going to, oh my God, [flip out]. That's already pretty predictable."
Photos of Blake and Brendan together from before The Bachelorette exist on Instagram.
And Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams confirmed to E! News that the two guys were friends before they began competing for Katie.
"Blake and Brendan, the guy with, like, the bouffant, knew each other before the show," Wells revealed. "And Blake suggested to Brendan to go on the show. And so when he shows up... he's like, 'What're you doing here? You told me to come here!'"
Both Brendan and Blake are from Ontario, Canada. While Brendan lives in Toronto, Blake lives in Hamilton.
The pair play recreational hockey together and have done so since at least 2019, according to Us Weekly, and Brendan also hangs out with Blake's brother, Cody Moynes.
After Brendan was eliminated during the July 19 episode of The Bachelorette, viewers can probably recall how he stopped by Blake's hotel room to say goodbye, although their friendship wasn't featured on the show.
"Life long friendship on and off the ice with this guy. He is awesome and like a brother to me," Brendan wrote July 21 on Instagram. "Guess we had to address the elephant in the room @blakemoynes #TheBachelorette #BachelorNation #Canadians #Canada."