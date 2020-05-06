Gossip Girl alum and Rhythm Section actress Blake Lively is set to star in and produce Netflix's post-apocalyptic thriller, Dark Days at the Magna Carta.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hollywood Reporter and Variety reported the project Wednesday, saying it could be the first installment in a possible trilogy.

Plot details were not disclosed other than it is about a woman trying to protect her family against the backdrop of an as-yet-unspecified catastrophic event.

Michael Paisley is writing the screenplay for the movie and Shawn Levy is producing it.