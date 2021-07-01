South Korean girl group Blackpink is teasing the Japanese version of its album The Album.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop stars released a concept photo teaser for the forthcoming album Thursday.

The teaser features black and white individual portraits of the members and a group photo that transitions into color. The members are seen wearing the same outfits as their "Ice Cream" music video.

Blackpink will release the Japanese version of The Album on Aug. 3.

Blackpink announced the Japanese version of The Album in June.

Blackpink released the Korean version of The Album, its debut studio album, in October. The album features the singles "How You Like That," "Ice Cream" and "Lovesick Girls."

Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa. The group made its debut in 2016.