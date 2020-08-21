Blackpink, Selena Gomez share poster for 'Ice Cream' single
UPI News Service, 08/21/2020
South Korean girl group Blackpink and singer Selena Gomez are gearing up to release their new single.
The K-pop stars and Gomez, 28, shared a poster Friday for their forthcoming collaboration, "Ice Cream."
The poster features an image of a pink ice cream cone and pink ice cream dripping in the background. Blackpink and Gomez will release the song Aug. 28.
Gomez also shared a teaser photo of herself eating an ice cream cone.
"Ice Cream @BLACKPINK SELPINK IN YOUR AREA soon... August 28," she captioned the post.
In addition, Blackpink and Gomez launched their "Ice Cream" merchandise store Friday. The store features "Ice Cream"-branded apparel and accessories.
Blackpink and Gomez announced the collaboration earlier this month. The song will be the second single to debut from Blackpink's forthcoming first full-length album, Blackpink: The Album. The group released the song "How You Like That" in June.
Blackpink will release Blackpink: The Album on Oct. 2. The group last released the EP Kill This Love in April 2019.
Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa. The group is known for the singles "Whistle," "Playing with Fire," "As If It's Your Last" and "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du."
