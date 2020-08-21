South Korean girl group Blackpink and singer Selena Gomez are gearing up to release their new single.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop stars and Gomez, 28, shared a poster Friday for their forthcoming collaboration, "Ice Cream."

The poster features an image of a pink ice cream cone and pink ice cream dripping in the background. Blackpink and Gomez will release the song Aug. 28.

Gomez also shared a teaser photo of herself eating an ice cream cone.

"Ice Cream @BLACKPINK SELPINK IN YOUR AREA soon... August 28," she captioned the post.

In addition, Blackpink and Gomez launched their "Ice Cream" merchandise store Friday. The store features "Ice Cream"-branded apparel and accessories.

Blackpink and Gomez announced the collaboration earlier this month. The song will be the second single to debut from Blackpink's forthcoming first full-length album, Blackpink: The Album. The group released the song "How You Like That" in June.

Blackpink will release Blackpink: The Album on Oct. 2. The group last released the EP Kill This Love in April 2019.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!