South Korean girl group Blackpink and Selena Gomez released on Twitter a teaser for their upcoming "Ice Cream" music video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gomez portrays an ice cream truck driver in the teaser as Blackpink members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa pose inside colorful, ice cream murals.

Gomez is donning a bikini and sailor hat in the video. "Ice Cream" and the music video are set for release on Friday.

The collaborative track will appear on Blackpink's upcoming, first full-length album titled Blackpink: The Album, which will be released on Oct. 2.

Blackpink and Gomez also recently launched an "Ice Cream" merchandise store that sells "Ice Cream" branded apparel and accessories.

Blackpink last released the EP Kill This Love in April 2019 while Gomez released her third studio album titled Rare in January.