South Korean girl group Blackpink is teaming up with Selena Gomez on a new single.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop stars confirmed Tuesday that their new song with feature the 28-year-old American singer and actress. The song will be released Aug. 28.

Blackpink shared a poster for the single on Twitter that appears to show chocolate dripping over a striped pink background. Gomez posted the same teaser on her own account.

"So SO excited to announce @ygofficialblink and I have a new song coming out August 28th!" Gomez wrote.

The new song will be the second single to debut from Blackpink's forthcoming first full-length album, Blackpink: The Album. The group released the single "How You Like That" in June.

Blackpink became the highest-charting K-pop group on Spotify's main chart following the release of "How You Like That."

Blackpink shared a teaser poster and release date, Oct. 2, for Blackpink: The Album in July. The group last released the EP Kill This Love in April 2019.

Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa. The group is known for the singles "Whistle," "Playing with Fire," "As If It's Your Last" and "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Gomez released her third studio album, Rare, in January. She will star in the new HBO Max cooking show Selena + Chef, which she recently discussed at a Television Critics Association Zoom panel.