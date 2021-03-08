Blackpink member Rose is gearing up to make her solo debut.

The 24-year-old K-pop star shared a track list Monday for -R-, her first single album as a solo artist.

-R- will feature the title track "On the Ground" and the song "Gone." The CD version of the album will also have the "On the Ground" and "Gone" instrumentals.

Rose released a teaser Sunday for her "On the Ground" music video. The clip shows Rose wearing a fur coat and purple gown as she rides in the back of a car.

Rose shared a teaser poster for "On the Ground" last week that shows her wearing a white outfit covered in feathers. Previous posters showed Rose wearing the same dress in the "On the Ground" video teaser.

Rose will release -R- on Friday.

Blackpink also consists of Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa. The group released its debut album, The Album, in October.

Blackpink celebrated in February after its music video for "Ddu-du Ddu-du" became the first video from a K-pop group to reach 1.5 billion views on YouTube.