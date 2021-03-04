Blackpink member Rose is gearing up to make her solo debut.

The 24-year-old K-pop star released a poster Thursday for her song "On the Ground."

The poster shows Rose wearing a white lacy outfit with a high neck and feathers.

"On the Ground" is the title track from Rose's debut solo single album, -R-. Rose will release the album March 12.

Rose had announced the album's title in a post Wednesday. She included an image of herself lying on her side while illuminated by purple light.

Blackpink's agency, YG Entertainment, previously shared teaser posters for Rose's upcoming solo debut.

Blackpink also consists of Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa. The group released its debut studio album, The Album, in October.

Blackpink celebrated last week after its music video for "Ddu-du Ddu-du" became the first video from a K-pop group to reach 1.5 billion views on YouTube.