Blackpink member Rose is giving a glimpse of her new music video.

The 24-year-old K-pop star shared a preview Tuesday of her video for the song "On the Ground."

The teaser shows Rose posing outside a theater with a lit-up marquee. The singer is also seen under bright lights.

Rose shared a first teaser for the video Sunday that shows her wearing a fur coat and purple gown in the back of a car.

"On the Ground" is the title track from Rose's forthcoming debut solo album, -R-. The single album also features the song "Gone."

Rose previously shared posters for "On the Ground." She will release -R- and the full "On the Ground" music video Friday.

Blackpink also consists of Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa. The girl group released its debut studio album, The Album, in October.

Blackpink celebrated in February after its music video for "Ddu-du Ddu-du" became the first video from a K-pop group to reach 1.5 billion views on YouTube.