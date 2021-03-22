Blackpink singer Rose has shared a dance performance video for "On the Ground."

The 24-year-old K-pop star released a video Monday for the song, her debut solo single.

The video shows Rose performing the "On the Ground" choreography with several backup dancers. The group wears all black outfits, with Rose also sporting a white top.

Rose released a single and music video for "On the Ground" this month. The song appears on her debut single album, -R-, also released this month.

-R- also features the song "Gone." Both "On the Ground" and "Gone" were recorded in English.

Rose performed "On the Ground" on the The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon last week.

Rose made her solo debut more than two years after her fellow Blackpink member Jennie released her debut solo single, "Solo."

Blackpink also consists of Jisoo and Lisa. The girl group released its debut studio album, The Album, in October.