Blackpink singer Rose took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 24-year-old K-pop star performed her song "On the Ground" during Tuesday's episode of the NBC late-night show.

The performance, filmed in black and white, showed Rose singing and dancing with several backup dancers. The singer wore a floral-print minidress with white socks and sneakers.

Tuesday's episode marked Rose's first solo performance on The Tonight Show. She is also the first K-pop solo artist to perform on the show.

"On the Ground" is Rose's debut solo single. The song appears on her single album -R-, released last week alongside the "On the Ground" music video.

Following its release, "On the Ground" set a new record for most YouTube views in 24 hours by a solo K-pop artist, with over 41 million views. The video also broke the record for most concurrent viewers on YouTube.

Blackpink also consists of Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa. The girl group released its debut studio album, The Album, in October.

Blackpink celebrated in February after its music video for "Ddu-du Ddu-du" became the first video from a K-pop group to reach 1.5 billion views on YouTube.