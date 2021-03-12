Blackpink member Rose is making her solo debut.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 24-year-old K-pop star released the single album -R- and a music video for the song "On the Ground" on Friday.

The "On the Ground" music video shows Rose at a theater, riding in the back of a car and floating in a field of flowers.

"I worked my whole life / Just to get right, just to be like / 'Look at me, I'm never comin' down' / I worked my whole life / Just to get high, just to realize / Everything I need is on the / Everything I need is on the ground," she sings.

-R- also features the song "Gone," which was also recorded in English.

Rose made her solo debut more than two years after her fellow Blackpink member Jennie released her debut solo single, "Solo."

Blackpink also consists of Jisoo and Lisa. The girl group released its debut studio album, The Album, in October.

Blackpink celebrated in February after its music video for "Ddu-du Ddu-du" became the first video from a K-pop group to reach 1.5 billion views on YouTube.