Blackpink member Rose will make her solo debut this month.

Blackpink's agency, YG Entertainment, said Monday that Rose, 24, will release her debut solo project March 12.

YG shared the news alongside two teaser posters for Rose's solo debut. One photo shows Rose wearing a purple dress and posing for the camera, while another shows the singer by a burning car.

In the second poster, the words "No Way Out" and "You Are Now..." can be seen on signs in the background.

Rose teased her solo efforts during Blackpink's The Show live stream concert in January. The singer performed the song "Gone" after teasing a music video for the track.

Blackpink also consists of Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa. The group released its debut studio album, The Album, in October.

Blackpink celebrated last week after its music video for "Ddu-du Ddu-du" became the first video from a K-pop group to reach 1.5 billion views on YouTube.