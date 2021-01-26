South Korean girl group Blackpink will return to The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday at 12:37 a.m. EST.

Blackpink said on Twitter they will be giving a sneak peak of their first livestream concert while appearing on the late night talk show.

"So excited to be reunited with @BLACKPINK on tomorrow night's #LateLateShow," Corden tweeted on Tuesday.

Blackpink's livestream concert will take place on Sunday at 12 a.m. EST on the group's official YouTube channel. Tickets to see the concert are available starting at $29.98.

Blackpink member Rose will debut solo music at the livestream concert. Rose released on Monday a 30-second teaser of her new music.

Blackpink announced in December that their music video for "Playing with Fire" had passed 600 million views on YouTube.