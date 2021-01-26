South Korean girl group Blackpink will return to The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday at 12:37 a.m. EST.Blackpink said on Twitter they will be giving a sneak peak of their first livestream concert while appearing on the late night talk show."So excited to be reunited with @BLACKPINK on tomorrow night's #LateLateShow," Corden tweeted on Tuesday.Blackpink's livestream concert will take place on Sunday at 12 a.m. EST on the group's official YouTube channel. Tickets to see the concert are available starting at $29.98.Blackpink member Rose will debut solo music at the livestream concert. Rose released on Monday a 30-second teaser of her new music.Blackpink announced in December that their music video for "Playing with Fire" had passed 600 million views on YouTube.