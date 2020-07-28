South Korean girl group Blackpink will release its first full-length album in October.

The K-pop stars shared a teaser poster and release date, Oct. 2, for the album, titled The Album, on Monday.

The poster features the album's title, release date and an image of a pink crown with a sparkling center jewel.

The Album features the single "How You Like That," which Blackpink released a music video for in June. The group will unveil a second single with a surprise featured guest next month.

Blackpink became the highest-charting K-pop group on Spotify's main chart in June following the release of "How You Like That."

The Album is Blackpink's debut studio album. The group last released the EP Kill This Love in April 2019.

Blackpink's agency, YG Entertainment, confirmed in December that Blackpink will release an album in 2020.

Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa. The group is known for the singles "Whistle," "Playing with Fire," "As If It's Your Last" and "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du."