South Korean girl group Blackpink took the stage during a guest spot on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The K-pop stars performed their song "Pretty Savage" during Wednesday's episode of the CBS late-night show.

The members of Blackpink wore coordinating black and silver outfits as they sang and danced onstage. The group was joined by a live band and backup dancers.

"Pretty Savage" appears on Blackpink's debut Korean-language album, The Album, released in October. The album also features the singles "How You Like That," "Ice Cream" and "Lovesick Girls."

On The Late Late Show, Blackpink also discussed its upcoming The Show virtual concert. The group spoke to Late Late Show host James Corden from the same stage where The Show will take place.

"Well, since it's our first virtual concert, we were very worried at the start," Jennie said. "But preparing, and it was so much fun for the past couple months."

"We had great staff, great band, great everything, so everything was pretty much fun and we're really excited for our fans to see it," she added.

In addition, Rose discussed how she will premiere new solo music during the live stream.

"Just to be able to sing my song at the concert for my fans, just that in itself I think is really exciting," she said. "I'm sure that a lot of my fans have been waiting and they are really excited for it. I think that's very special."

The Show will live stream Sunday on Blackpink's YouTube channel. Tickets to the event cost $29.98.