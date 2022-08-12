South Korean girl group Blackpink is teasing its new single.

The K-pop stars released concept teasers Thursday for their forthcoming song, "Pink Venom."

The solo teasers feature Blackpink members Lisa and Rose, who are both seen posing near glittering black fangs.

The singers wear coordinating black outfits.

"Pink Venom" is the lead single from Blackpink's forthcoming second studio album, Born Pink. Blackpink will release the single and its music video Aug. 19.

Blackpink released concept teasers for "Pink Venom" featuring Jisoo and Jennie on Thursday. The pair were both shown wearing pink outfits while posing in a small white room with glass walls.

Born Pink also features the song "Ready for Love," which Blackpink debuted during a virtual in-game concert in PUBG Mobile in July.

Blackpink announced the new album and a new world tour in July. Born Pink will be the group's second full-length album after The Album, released in October 2020.